College Sports

Hudson Price leaving Charlotte 49ers’ basketball program, too

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

December 14, 2017 05:07 PM

December 14, 2017 05:07 PM

The firing of coach Mark Price has also cost the Charlotte 49ers a player who is their leading 3-point shooter and rebounder, as well as their second-leading scorer.

Hours after his father was fired, senior guard Hudson Price began the process of receiving his release from the program, a source close to the situation told the Observer on Thursday.

Hudson Price, a 6-foot-7 senior guard, was averaging 4.8 rebounds per game and a 52.4 3-point shooting percentage, both of which led the team. He was also averaging 10.2 points, tied for second on the team.

It is unclear whether Price will have any college eligibility remaining. He played two seasons at Texas Christian before transferring to Charlotte to play for his dad. Hudson Price sat out the NCAA-mandated one season before joining the 49ers for the 2016-17 season.

Mark Price told the Observer earlier Thursday he didn’t know if Hudson Price would remain with the 49ers after Mark Price’s surprise firing.

“Hudson will have to make his own choices,” Mark Price said. “I’ll talk to him. It’s going to be tough, I’m sure, for him to be at a place that just fired his dad.”

David Scott: @davidscott14

