No. 4 Duke dominates shorthanded Evansville team 104-40

When it came to Duke versus Evansville on Wednesday, Evansville was no match.

Duke dominated the game from start to finish, taking advantage Evansville’s short bench, and pulling away for a 104-40 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils were coming off their first loss of the season to Boston College on Dec. 9, and wanted to make a statement. And Wednesday they did just that.

During an 13-minute stretch late in the first half, that extended into the second half, Evansville scored only one field goal. Duke continued to pull away stretching its lead further and further.

There wasn’t much Evansville could do to stop Duke’s offense, which already the best in the country, according to kenpom.com, an advanced analytic site. Nearly Duke’s entire team had it going.

Freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. scored a career-high 27 points. Evansville elected to leave him open at the top of the key, while double-teaming freshman forward Marvin Bagley III in the post. Carter made the Purple Aces pay. Carter was 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point line.

“I thought after the first one they would respect me a little bit,” Carter said. “But I just had to keep on doing it and they came out.”

Bagley had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Grayson Allen had 16 points, and was 4-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. Trevon Duval had 4 points and 8 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. added 13 points.

The Blue Devils shot 62 percent from the floor overall. The Purple Aces shot 30 percent from the floor and had 21 turnovers.

This game was over early. Leading 27-15, with 11 minutes left in the first half, Duke went on a 31-3 run to end the half and led by 40 points.

Evansville (10-3) was shorthanded on Wednesday. The Purple Aces were without their top two scorers and dressed only nine players.

Duke (12-1) was without top reserve Javin DeLaurier who had a tight hamstring. It is not a serious injury, and Duke’s coaching staff wanted to be cautious.

“If we had to push it tonight, I think Javin might have played, but there was no sense in doing that,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Krzyzewski said what he liked most about his team was that they played hard.

“But we practiced hard,” he said. “They played like they practiced. That’s a good thing. That’s a really good thing.”

Duke’s next game will be on Dec. 30 against Florida State at home.