Charlotte 49ers miss chance for win at buzzer, fall at South Florida late, 78-76

Terrence Samuel hit the second of two free throws, knocked down a jumper and fed Tulio Da Silva for what proved to be the game winner in the final minutes to assure South Florida of a 78-76 win over Charlotte Thursday night.
Samuel's jumper gave the Bulls a 76-70 lead with 1:31 left, but Jaylan McGill answered with a 3-pointer to pull the 49ers within three. Da Silva's jumper made it 78-73 with 1:03 left.
Jon Davis answered with a trey to get Charlotte within two, but missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.
Charlotte led by two at the break, but Payton Banks made a jumper seconds into the second half to even it at 41-41. Justin Brown hit a 3 midway through the half to give USF the lead for good, 57-55.
Da Silva led USF (7-6) with 23 points.
Charlotte (4-7) had 16 points from Andrien White. Austin Ajukwa and Davis each added 15 points.
The 49ers begin Conference USA play on the road at Old Dominion on Saturday at 7 p.m.
SOUTH FLORIDA 78, CHARLOTTE 76
CHARLOTTE (4-7)
Garvin 4-11 0-0 8, Haslem 3-5 0-2 6, White 5-10 1-2 16, Davis 5-16 3-5 15, Ajukwa 3-8 7-8 15, Supica 2-4 0-0 4, McGill 4-6 1-1 12. Totals 26-60 12-18 76.
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-6)
Da Silva 10-15 3-4 23, Scekic 0-1 0-2 0, Samuel 3-7 1-2 7, Jiggetts 3-11 0-0 7, Banks 5-11 0-0 13, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Manderson 3-7 2-4 8, Collins 2-2 2-3 6, Brown 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 31-63 8-15 78.
Halftime—Charlotte 41-39. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-25 (White 5-9, McGill 3-5, Ajukwa 2-3, Davis 2-7, Garvin 0-1), South Florida 8-23 (Brown 4-6, Banks 3-8, Jiggetts 1-6, Scekic 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Manderson 0-1). Fouled Out—Haslem. Rebounds—Charlotte 29 (Haslem 8), South Florida 37 (Da Silva 12). Assists—Charlotte 17 (Davis 9), South Florida 19 (Jiggetts 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 13, South Florida 13. A—2,099 (10,411).
