More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Pause
NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans 0:49

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us 0:27

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play 0:23

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday 1:09

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte 1:29

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

  • Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp updates the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator plans. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Muschamp will hire offensive coordinator with Jake Bentley in mind

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

December 25, 2017 09:54 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator, whoever it ends up being, will have many job requirements but one very specific marching order.

“When I talked to coach (Will) Muschamp after the whole situation, I was just like, ‘What are you thinking, Coach?’ He said, ‘I want to find a coordinator who fits you best. I want you to be a better quarterback. I want a guy who comes in and makes you the best quarterback you can be.’ That’s what he told me. I believe in him 100 percent that he’s going to do that.”

That’s Jake Bentley, who will enter his third year as the Gamecocks starting quarterback in 2018. His first two have been spent under offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, but “the whole situation” included Roper’s firing on Dec. 6 and the promotion of wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon to be in charge of the offense for at least the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Michigan.

How McClendon handles Bentley, who will start his 20th collegiate game against the Wolverines, might go a long way toward determining whether he gets the full-time job. Bentley has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this year. His father Bobby Bentley, who has coached South Carolina’s running backs the past two seasons, will be the quarterbacks coach in the Outback Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bentley believes the McClendon-Bobby Bentley combo could be a winner, but, at least publicly, he’s deferring to Muschamp’s judgment.

“I fully believe that coach McClendon can be that guy, with my dad being quarterback coach, but if there’s somebody else, they can be great coaches, too,” Jake Bentley said. “Whoever coach Muschamp hires to be the OC, I’m ready to go.”

Bentley and Roper shared a good relationship, Bentley said.

“It’s not all coaching all the time,” the quarterback said. “Coach Roper was an outstanding coach and an outstanding person who taught us a lot as quarterbacks and definitely made us better. He made us better quarterbacks when he was here.”

Bentley took on much more responsibility for managing the Gamecocks offense this year, and at the same time, his completion percentage and yards per pass attempt went down from his freshman year.

“Jake is the same guy every day,” leading wide receiver Bryan Edwards said. “He’s not the type of guy to get fazed by interceptions. He forgets things quickly; he moves on quickly; he’s going to be fine.”

The question now is: In what sort of offensive system will Bentley move on? Muschamp has hinted that he’d like to see a faster pace, and Bentley’s knowledge of South Carolina’s experience should make that possible.

“Going into this game, there’s new stuff we’re going to throw out and see if it works,” Bentley said, “and if the guys really embrace what coach McClendon is doing and go out there and execute.”

If Bentley embraces it, and excels with it, that might be enough to get McClendon the job.

More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Pause
NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans 0:49

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us 0:27

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play 0:23

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday 1:09

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte 1:29

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

  • How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

    South Carolina football players weigh in on the impact Bryan McClendon is having on the Gamecocks' offense.

How Bryan McClendon is shaping South Carolina's offense

South Carolina football players weigh in on the impact Bryan McClendon is having on the Gamecocks' offense.

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Pause
NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans 0:49

NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us 0:27

Panthers Ron Rivera: Special teams saved us

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play 0:23

Panthers coach Ron Rivera's synopsis of the final play

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday 1:09

Panthers Cam Newton scores from 2-yard line on son's second birthday

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte 1:29

You’re paying for those blue bikes around Charlotte

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

  • Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

    This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

View More Video