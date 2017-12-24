Gamecock alum Damiere Byrd scores sensational TD for Carolina Panthers before injury

Damiere Byrd is becoming a force for the Carolina Panthers in their push for a playoff berth.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver has improved each of the past four weeks since recovering from an injury. After scoring two touchdowns in last week’s critical win over the Green Bay Packers, it didn’t seem like Byrd would be able to top that performance.
He got off to a great start Sunday before getting hurt.
Byrd returned a kickoff 103-yards for a touchdown to break a tie in the Panthers game against their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Broadcasters said it was the longest kickoff return in Carolina history.
Byrd fielded the punt in his end zone, then sprinted nearly untouched to the 30-yard line. As he continued to run at full speed, Byrd ran through abd ricocheted off three separate arm tackles before breaking free at midfield.
At that point, he was surrounded by a convoy of blockers beside and behind him. And there was nothing but open field and the end zone ahead of him as Byrd put the Panthers ahead in another must-win game.
Byrd also had a 31-yard reception in the first half, his longest catch of the season and his NFL career.
The second half started ominously for Byrd. He returned the opening kickoff before injuring his left leg. After being tended to on the field, Byrd limped off the field under his own power.
After getting hurt, Byrd went to the locker room on a cart where his left knee injury was examined. He was looked at on the sideline and he tried to loosen up by bouncing around and riding a stationary bike before heading to the locker room.
He was listed as doubtful to return to the game.
Byrd, who missed most of the season because of a broken arm has been a difference maker for the Panthers the past few weeks. He returned from the injury in December, recording a reception his first game back.
In a crucial win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10, Byrd had five receptions on as many targets.
Last Sunday against the Packers, Byrd had three receptions for 25 yards, and the two critical touchdowns. He has nine of his 11 career catches in the past two weeks.
In four seasons playing for the Gamecocks (2011-14), Byrd was a difference maker. He had 68 receptions for 1,265 yards and 10 touchdowns playing for Steve Spurrier.
Byrd was undrafted, but signed with the Panthers because of his big-play ability and blazing speed, which allowed him to compete for the track team at South Carolina. This is the best and most impactful stretch of his brief career, as he only had one career reception in limited action during his first two seasons in the NFL.
His emergence makes the Panthers a potent offense, as Newton can give Byrd the ball along with tight end Greg Olsen, as well as running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart.
