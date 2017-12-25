Davidson guard Kellan Grady (left) scored 30 points, 24 of them after halftime, as the Wildcats beat Akron 91-78 on Monday in Honolulu.
Davidson guard Kellan Grady (left) scored 30 points, 24 of them after halftime, as the Wildcats beat Akron 91-78 on Monday in Honolulu. Eugene Tanner AP

College Sports

Kellan Grady’s monstrous second half leads Davidson past Akron

Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:45 PM

HONOLULU

Freshman Kellan Grady made five 3-pointers and scored a season-best 30 points, helping Davidson beat Akron 91-78 on Monday for seventh at the Diamond Head Classic.

Grady only had six points in the first half as Davidson led 39-34, but the Wildcats opened the second half by making 9 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers by Grady, for a 64-47 lead. Davidson’s lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way.

Peyton Aldridge had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Davidson (5-6), which was 13 of 28 from distance and shot 53.2 percent overall. KiShawn Pritchett added 14 points and Oskar Michelsen 11.

Jimond Ivey led Akron (6-5) with 25 points, Daniel Utomi had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Malcolm Duvivier added 21 points. The Zips made 14 of 35 3-pointers with five apiece from Ivey and Duvivier, and four from Utomi.

