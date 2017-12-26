What Muschamp said about injuries, OC search as Gamecocks arrive in Tampa

The South Carolina football arrived in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday with most of its injured players expected to be available for next week’s Outback Bowl matchup against Michigan.
Running back “Rico Dowdle is a little slow, but I think he’s going to be OK,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday as the Gamecocks arrived at the team hotel in Tampa. “He’s the only one I think may be a little questionable.”
Dowdle fractured a bone in his leg in the October win over Tennessee.
Muschamp said he has had multiple serious conversations for the offensive coordinator job left vacant when Kurt Roper was fired earlier this month. Muschamp has said that a hire won’t come until after the bowl game.
Never miss a local story.
Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon will call the plays for the bowl game. McClendon is the only on-staff candidate for the offensive coordinator job, Muschamp said.
McClendon, usually on the sidelines during games, will coach the Outback Bowl from the press box level of Raymond James Stadium.
“It’s the first time he’s called a game, so obviously it’ll be different,” Muschamp said. “He’ll be able to see things a lot better.”
The Gamecocks will have their first full on-site practice at a local high school Wednesday. A bowling competition, Busch Gardens outing and hospital visit are on this week’s itinerary.
Muschamp and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will take part in the official bowl press conference Thursday afternoon.
.@GamecockFB is in the house! pic.twitter.com/ZW5OEjBWFZ— Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 26, 2017
OUTBACK BOWL
Who: South Carolina (8-4) vs. Michigan (8-4)
When: Noon Monday, Jan. 1
Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Line: Michigan by 8
Comments