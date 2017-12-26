College basketball: Wednesday’s game to watch

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHUP
LIMESTONE (6-7) at SOUTH CAROLINA (8-3)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 3 p.m.
The Division II Saints come to Columbia on a three-game losing streak. Their key weapon is sophomore guard Kenny Hairston, a Davidson Day graduate who is shooting 45 percent from 3-point range and averages 20.7 points. ... The Gamecocks haven’t played since Dec. 19, when they lost 64-48 at Clemson. Chris Silva leads the balanced attack with 13.8 points a contest.
Never miss a local story.
Steve Lyttle
Comments