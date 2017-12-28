More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Pause
Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke 2:34

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school 1:39

CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Charlotte Then and Now 1:10

Charlotte Then and Now

  • Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore who played for him when Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore who played for him when Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers. Marcus Lattimore tdominick@thestate.com
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh remembers Marcus Lattimore who played for him when Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers. Marcus Lattimore tdominick@thestate.com

College Sports

Jim Harbaugh has high, high praise for Marcus Lattimore

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 01:59 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

From the start of his high school career, Marcus Lattimore had four head football coaches.

First current South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley, and then Chris Miller at Byrnes. Then he played for the Gamecocks and Steve Spurrier, having a big role in him holding the school's all-time wins record.

And then in his challenging stint in the pros, Jim Harbaugh.

That's the same Jim Harbaugh set to coach Michigan against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. He took a moment Thursday to reflect of Lattimore as a player and as a person.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Great guy," Harbaugh said. "Just a good genuine down-to-earth good person. Hard worker. He really gave everything he had.

"Always positive. Always upbeat. Found the good in things. Never complained. Some real virtues. I know that he'll be really great after football."

Lattimore joined Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers as a fourth-round draft pick in 2013, after the devastating knee injury that ended his college career. He made a go of it, fighting through pain and trying to get back to his former level.

But he never took a carry in the pros and retired in 2014.

It was something that made sense to Harbaugh.

"Understood it really," Harbaugh said. "Honesty, that's what stands out. There has been guys, many is the guys that string it out. Blame it on somebody else or the doctors. Not him. He was just forthright, honest and appreciative. And we were as well, that he gave everything he had."

The coach said Lattimore could leave his NFL stint happy he'd done all he could.

Lattimore finished his Gamecocks career as the school's No. 6 rusher with 2,677 yards, despite missing much of his final two seasons with injuries. He was a first-team All-SEC player in 2010 and the conference freshman of the year.

As a high school player, he won South Carolina's Mr. Football award and rushed for 6,375 yards and scored 104 touchdowns.

Since ending his professional career, he's worked with kids as part of his foundation and coached Heathwood Hall High School.

Harbaugh left things by describing Lattimore as someone who "never got bored doing the right thing."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

Pause
Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:30

Skai Moore prepares for his last game

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke 2:34

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds 1:20

South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school 1:39

CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Charlotte Then and Now 1:10

Charlotte Then and Now

  • Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

    This video captured by Corey Washington depicts a brutal fight that broke out during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship

View More Video