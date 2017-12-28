Jim Harbaugh has high, high praise for Marcus Lattimore

0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship Pause

1:30 Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

1:30 Skai Moore prepares for his last game

2:06 Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

2:34 Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke

0:30 Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

1:20 South Carolina's Outback Bowl practice sights and sounds

1:39 CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school

1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?