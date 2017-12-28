Gamecock fans angry for letting this player get away from South Carolina

0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship Pause

1:30 Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

0:41 Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina

1:26 Homeless line up at Urban Ministry Center to escape the cold

1:10 Charlotte Then and Now

1:56 Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

1:18 Panthers Mike Shula and Cam Newton build game plans with openness, flexibility and trust

1:03 Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger?