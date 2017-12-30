Outback Bowl gameday guide: USC vs. Michigan TV info, depth chart, more

0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest Pause

4:43 Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

0:41 Panthers Thomas Davis: Bears loss a turning point for Carolina

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:26 Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat