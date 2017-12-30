More Videos

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Pause
NC State's Hines: 'I will definitely have treats for them (the offensive line)' 1:10

NC State's Hines: 'I will definitely have treats for them (the offensive line)'

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

NC State's Doeren dances with his wife after victory in Sun Bowl 0:16

NC State's Doeren dances with his wife after victory in Sun Bowl

NC State's Doeren: 'I am going to party my butt off tonight' 0:40

NC State's Doeren: 'I am going to party my butt off tonight'

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' 1:26

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

  • Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

    Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserve.com
Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserve.com

College Sports

UNC’s late rally nets win in ACC opener over Wake Forest

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 30, 2017 02:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina’s 1-0 in the ACC.

Just barely.

Joel Berry’s running shot, over the out-stretched arm of 7-1 Doral Moore with 10.3 seconds left, gave the No. 13 Tar Heels the lead in a 73-69 ACC win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

UNC (12-2, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with its fifth straight win over the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1) and avoided consecutive home losses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Junior guard Bryant Crawford led Wake with 17 points, and his shot at 2:22 gave the Deacs a 69-65 lead.

But the Tar Heels, with their smaller lineup, rallied for the final eight points of the game.

Luke Maye led UNC with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Berry finished with 16 points

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Pause
NC State's Hines: 'I will definitely have treats for them (the offensive line)' 1:10

NC State's Hines: 'I will definitely have treats for them (the offensive line)'

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

NC State's Doeren dances with his wife after victory in Sun Bowl 0:16

NC State's Doeren dances with his wife after victory in Sun Bowl

NC State's Doeren: 'I am going to party my butt off tonight' 0:40

NC State's Doeren: 'I am going to party my butt off tonight'

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:21

Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:18

Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator 1:30

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday' 1:26

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

  • Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

    Thousands of Wake Forest and Texas A&M fans gathered outside of Bank of America Stadium for a concert by country music star Scotty McCreery on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

View More Video