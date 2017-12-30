Davidson falls in A-10 opener despite Kellan Grady’s 25 points

Nick Sherod had a career-high 22 points to go with a career-high-tying nine rebounds and Richmond beat Davidson 69-58 in an Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday.
Sherod finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range, including one that gave the Spiders (3-10) a 59-53 lead with 2:52 left. From there, Richmond made 10 straight free throws to hold on for the win.
Richmond took the lead for good early in the second half and held on to a narrow advantage until taking the first double-digit lead of the game on Jacob Gilyard's pair of free throws with 1:14 left.
De'Monte Buckingham, Khwan Fore and Grant Golden added 12 points each for the Spiders. Golden also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Kellan Grady made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 25 points for the Wildcats (5-7). Peyton Aldridge added 13 points and Oskar Michelsen grabbed 10 boards.
Big South
Winthrop 76, High Point 60: In Rock Hill, Bjorn Broman and Adam Pickett scored 14 points each as the host Eagles (7-5, 1-0) pulled away in the second half to beat the Panthers (5-7, 0-1) in the Big South opener.
Anders Broman and Xavier Cooks added 13 points each for the Eagles. Josh Ferguson had eight points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block.
Andre Fox led High Point with 21 points.
Gardner-Webb 58, Liberty 55: At Boiling Springs, Liam O'Reilly led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-8, 1-0) with a career-high 27 points, 22 in the second half, in their conference opener against the Flames (9-5, 0-1).
O'Reilly finished with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and had a team-high eight rebounds to help Gardner-Webb end a four-game losing streak to the Flames.
Scottie James led Liberty with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Division II
Queens 64, Tarleton State 51: At Stephenville, Texas, Todd Withers led the No. 2 Royals with 13 points and 16 rebounds in a nonconference win. Ike Agusi added 10 points and a team-high five assists. Darryl White also scored 10 points.
