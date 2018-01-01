More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints 0:48

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:25

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

  • Gamecocks arrive at Outback Bowl

    The South Carolina football team arrives Monday to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The South Carolina football team arrives Monday to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The South Carolina football team arrives Monday to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

Watch Bryan Edwards make a sensational catch to get USC back in the game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 02:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

South Carolina had momentum going its way, with a fumble recovery moments after its first touchdown of the Outback Bowl against Michigan.

So it made sense the Gamecocks went for the kill.

On the first play after the turnover, quarterback Jake Bentley put the ball in exactly the right spot, and Bryan Edwards leapt high for the highlight-reel 21-yard touchdown to cut USC’s deficit to 19-16 late in the third quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:11

Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints 0:48

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:25

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 1:34

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video