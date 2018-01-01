Watch Bryan Edwards make a sensational catch to get USC back in the game

South Carolina had momentum going its way, with a fumble recovery moments after its first touchdown of the Outback Bowl against Michigan.
So it made sense the Gamecocks went for the kill.
On the first play after the turnover, quarterback Jake Bentley put the ball in exactly the right spot, and Bryan Edwards leapt high for the highlight-reel 21-yard touchdown to cut USC’s deficit to 19-16 late in the third quarter.
WHAT. A. THROW.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2018
WHAT. A. CATCH.@GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/ggGTNV8WRM
