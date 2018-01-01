After win over Florida State, Duke rises in the AP rankings. Here’s how far.

Duke has risen to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after its 100-93 win over No. 24 Florida State on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (13-1, 1-1 ACC) started the season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and remained there until it lost to to Boston College on Dec. 9. Since then, it had been ranked No. 4.

But both previously undefeated Villanova and Arizona State, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 respectively, lost on Saturday. Villanova lost to Butler 101-93, and Arizona State lost to No. 17 Arizona 84-78.

Michigan State is the new No. 1 team in the country. Duke beat Michigan State earlier this season 88-81 on Nov. 14 – the Spartans’ only loss of the season.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sixty-five sportswriters and broadcasters from around the country cast votes for the top 25 teams in the AP poll. Duke received 21 first-place votes, while Michigan State received 43. Villanova had one first-place vote.

Duke beat Florida State (11-2, 0-1 ACC) in a back-and-forth game on Saturday. Freshman forward Marvin Bagley III led Duke with 32 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. Freshman forward Wendell Carter added 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Together the two forwards out-rebounded Florida State’s entire team 37-35.

And senior guard Grayson Allen had 22 points and 6 assists.

But it was freshman guard Trevon Duval who Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski credited for helping the Blue Devils get over the hump to defeat the Seminoles. Duval, who was playing with four fouls, scored or assisted on 17 of Duke’s final 20 points, including 13 in the last five minutes of the game.

Duke’s next game is against N.C. State (10-4, 0-1 ACC) at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. N.C. State lost to Clemson on Saturday 78-62.