How to score your free Bloomin’ Onion, courtesy of the Gamecocks’ win

South Carolina (Team Bloomin’ Onion) defeated Michigan (Team Coconut Shrimp) 26-19 in the Outback Bowl. The Gamecocks’ win means a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer for anyone who knows the magic words.
The appetizer is available at any Outback Steakhouse nationwide for one day only, and that’s Tuesday (Jan. 2). Just say “Outback Bowl” to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.
“We hope fans enjoyed getting ‘Fired Up!’ for the Outback Bowl this year,” said Outback Steakhouse President Gregg Scarlett said in a news release. “At the Outback Bowl, everyone is a winner, and all fans can celebrate with a free Bloomin’ Onion thanks to the Gamecocks.”
