Clemson's Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 3:36

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

    The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

College Sports

How to score your free Bloomin’ Onion, courtesy of the Gamecocks’ win

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 07:09 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

Monday was a victory for South Carolina ... and Team Bloomin’ Onion.

Hungry anyone?

South Carolina (Team Bloomin’ Onion) defeated Michigan (Team Coconut Shrimp) 26-19 in the Outback Bowl. The Gamecocks’ win means a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer for anyone who knows the magic words.

The appetizer is available at any Outback Steakhouse nationwide for one day only, and that’s Tuesday (Jan. 2). Just say “Outback Bowl” to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.

“We hope fans enjoyed getting ‘Fired Up!’ for the Outback Bowl this year,” said Outback Steakhouse President Gregg Scarlett said in a news release. “At the Outback Bowl, everyone is a winner, and all fans can celebrate with a free Bloomin’ Onion thanks to the Gamecocks.”

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 3:36

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

    South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and defensive back Skai Moore celebrate the outback bowl win over Michigan.

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and defensive back Skai Moore celebrate the outback bowl win over Michigan.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:52

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1:54

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference 3:02

ACC Championship Coaches Dabo Swinney and Mark Richt speak at press conference

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 0:44

Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers?

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 3:36

Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

