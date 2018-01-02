Dennis Smith Jr. gets ready to slam in two after time expires during N.C. State’s 84-82 win at Duke on Jan. 23, 2017.
Dennis Smith Jr. gets ready to slam in two after time expires during N.C. State’s 84-82 win at Duke on Jan. 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Dennis Smith Jr. gets ready to slam in two after time expires during N.C. State’s 84-82 win at Duke on Jan. 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Remember when NCSU’s Dennis Smith scored 32 at Duke? The teams meet again this week.

From staff reports

January 02, 2018 10:55 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Last January, coach Mark Gottfried and freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. – with 32 points and six assists – led N.C. State to a 84-82 win over Duke, the Wolfpack’s first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

Smith is now in the NBA and N.C. State is under new leadership with coach Kevin Keatts, who was hired after Gottfried was fired in February. On Saturday, the revamped Wolfpack program has another shot at the No. 2 Blue Devils, this time in Raleigh.

Here’s how and when to watch the game:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Duke at N.C. State

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

TV: ESPN

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots
Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?
Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

View More Video