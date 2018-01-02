Remember when NCSU’s Dennis Smith scored 32 at Duke? The teams meet again this week.

Last January, coach Mark Gottfried and freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. – with 32 points and six assists – led N.C. State to a 84-82 win over Duke, the Wolfpack’s first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.
Smith is now in the NBA and N.C. State is under new leadership with coach Kevin Keatts, who was hired after Gottfried was fired in February. On Saturday, the revamped Wolfpack program has another shot at the No. 2 Blue Devils, this time in Raleigh.
Here’s how and when to watch the game:
Never miss a local story.
Duke at N.C. State
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
TV: ESPN
Comments