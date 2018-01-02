Report card: South Carolina-Michigan Outback Bowl

More Videos 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots Pause 1:30 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30 Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 1:30 Skai Moore prepares for his last game 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:11 Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart' 4:16 Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit 1:30 Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley recap the offense's results against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley recap the offense's results against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and QB Jake Bentley recap the offense's results against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com