College basketball: Wednesday’s games to watch

No. 13 NORTH CAROLINA (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at No. 24 FLORIDA STATE (11-2, 0-1)
Donald Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
The ACC’s No. 3 and 4 scoring teams meet, with North Carolina averaging 86.5 points per game and the Seminoles averaging 85.7. The Tar Heels’ Luke Maye ranks second in the league in rebounding (10.9).
N.C. STATE (10-4, 0-1 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (11-3, 1-0)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 9 p.m., WBTV
This also figures to be a high-scoring game, with both teams averaging more than 80 points a game. The Fighting Irish’s Bonzie Colson (21.4 points a game) is battling Duke’s Marvin Bagley III (22.3) for the ACC scoring lead.
SYRACUSE (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (7-6, 0-1)
Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Syracuse’s defense ranks third overall and third in rebounding. Tyus Battle leads Syracuse in scoring (19.9 points a game), while former Charlotte 49er Keyshawn Woods leads Wake Forest (15.7).
CLEMSON (12-1, 1-0 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (10-4, 1-1)
Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., 7 p.m.
Ask Duke about how tough it is to play the Eagles on the road. Boston College’s Jerome Robinson ranks sixth in the ACC in scoring (17.2 points per game). Clemson’s Elijah Thomas is among league leaders in rebounds and blocked shots.
MISSOURI (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (9-4, 0-1)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
The Gamecocks’ tough defense faces a test against Missouri’s duo of guard Kassius Robertson (15.1 points per game) and forward Jordan Barnett (14.8). South Carolina’s Chris Silva ranks second in the SEC in rebounding (8.4).
SAINT LOUIS (7-7, 0-1 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (5-7, 0-1)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
The visiting Billikens have one of the league’s top freshmen in guard Jordan Goodwin, who had 13 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s Saturday loss to La Salle. Goodwin is averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past four games.
GARDNER-WEBB (6-8, 1-0 Big South) at CAMPBELL (6-7, 0-1)
Pope Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 7 p.m.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are on the road, trying to stop the Big South’s leading scorer, Chris Clemsons (23.4 points a game). Campbell also has the league’s No. 3 scorer in Marcus Burk (18.2).
WINTHROP (7-5, 1-0 Big South) at RADFORD (8-6, 1-0)
Donald Dedmon Center, Radford, Va., 7 p.m.
Radford is unbeaten at home this season (3-0) but has lost its past two home meetings with Winthrop. Three of the teams’ last five games have been decided by two or fewer points.
WINGATE (7-6, 4-1 South Atlantic at QUEENS (13-0, 5-0)
Levine Athletic Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Queens took a 16-0 record against Wingate a year ago and lost. Now the Royals will hope to keep the unbeaten campaign going. Wingate is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range but hit 50 percent of its 3’s the past two games. Queens’ Todd Withers is coming off a 16-rebound performance.
