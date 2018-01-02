Gamecocks bowl win reactions: From Darius Rucker to Jadeveon Clowney and many more

The South Carolina football team’s win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl generated all sorts of reactions, including a bold statement from Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.
“We’re going to win a championship,” the second-year USC coach told his team after its come-from-behind, 26-19 victory on New Year’s Day.
Muschamp wasn’t the only one reveling in the Gamecocks’ win. Some of South Carolina’s most notable fans shared their thoughts on the victory, which clinched a nine-win season for USC, on social media.
Everyone from former players like Jadeveon Clowney, Connor Shaw and George Rogers, to political figures like S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, in addition to superfans like Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley celebrated the win.
Here are some of their reactions:
Congrats @GamecockFB with the exciting win!! @CoachWMuschamp way to lead our guys to a 2018 bowl victory!! Onward and upward!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 1, 2018
BALL GAME!!! @GamecockFB win! What an incredible 2nd half!! 5 takeaways!! @Coach_TRob I see you!!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 1, 2018
Let’s Go @GamecockFB @outbackbowl CHAMPIONS— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) January 1, 2018
Great win for @GamecockFB today in @outbackbowl. @CoachWMuschamp has the program moving in the right direction!— George Rogers (@georgerogers38) January 2, 2018
“We’re going to win a championship so get ready!”— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 1, 2018
Tell ‘em, Coach! pic.twitter.com/xJNyNh7Tt9
23 unanswered points & @CoachWMuschamp & @GamecockFB bring the #OutbackBowl trophy back to @ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/McxdrzHgJ5— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) January 1, 2018
What a way to go out. No quit in this team. @CoachWMuschamp has things going in the right direction. Honored to have been a part of it. I’ll always bleed garnet and black! #ForeverToThee— Hayden Hurst (@h_hurst81) January 1, 2018
I'll say it right now. You'd be a fool to not want to play for @CoachWMuschamp he's building something special up in Columbia. It's #SpursUp time!! Get on board!— Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) January 2, 2018
Tonight, Capstone is glowing garnet in honor of @GamecockFB’s @outbackbowl championship! pic.twitter.com/WQUNq40CQL— University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 2, 2018
Thanks for capturing the moment Mike— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) January 1, 2018
Thanks to #GamecockNation for all the support
We are truly building something special #CarolinaMade https://t.co/7kTPHMuS6i
9 wins #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/ihQ322NSnb— Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) January 1, 2018
The Gamecock Family can't tell yall how much we truly appreciate yall and everything you have done for this program and fanbase!#SpursUp— Garnet Over Orange (@ClemsonSucks01) January 2, 2018
Mood...This One For The Seniors pic.twitter.com/qBIHJ0m03J— Dj Wonnum (@DWonnum) January 1, 2018
Great way to start the year and be a gamecock! @CoachWMuschamp with an amazing gameplan!!!— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 2, 2018
What a win, what a season! Much respect @CoachWMuschamp & @GamecockFB Great job fellas!! Proud Gamecock! On the rise!— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) January 1, 2018
GAME! pic.twitter.com/hONb7cEjFf— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) January 1, 2018
Congrats @CoachWMuschamp @GamecockFB— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) January 1, 2018
I’m with ya man. Great win!! https://t.co/z2qSAiwSRo— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 1, 2018
U will be missed greatly my friend. Thank u for always being a great Gamecock!! And yes @CoachWMuschamp does havevit going in the right direction! https://t.co/5i3Yg27txY— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 2, 2018
Another memorable @GamecockFB win today against @UMichFootball in @outbackbowl - Now @ClemsonFB will finish the trilogy w/ @AlabamaFTBL - @SugarBowlNola WIN! #PalmettoState— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 1, 2018
How about those gamecocks— A-ARON (@AJCann60) January 1, 2018
@GamecockFB let’s go!!!!— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 1, 2018
Yeaaaaaa Carolina!!!!!!! Let’s gooooooooooii— K!NGM3L (@MelvinIngram) January 1, 2018
DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES? YES!!! #GAMECOCKS— Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) January 1, 2018
I absolutely love this university and these coaches and players I've been blessed to have around me! Spurs up!— Alan Knott (@poppa_A) January 1, 2018
