Gamecocks bowl win reactions: From Darius Rucker to Jadeveon Clowney and many more

The South Carolina football team’s win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl generated all sorts of reactions, including a bold statement from Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

“We’re going to win a championship,” the second-year USC coach told his team after its come-from-behind, 26-19 victory on New Year’s Day.

Muschamp wasn’t the only one reveling in the Gamecocks’ win. Some of South Carolina’s most notable fans shared their thoughts on the victory, which clinched a nine-win season for USC, on social media.

Everyone from former players like Jadeveon Clowney, Connor Shaw and George Rogers, to political figures like S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, in addition to superfans like Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley celebrated the win.

Here are some of their reactions: