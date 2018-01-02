More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:59

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints 3:06

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs? 0:56

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs?

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast 0:38

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast

  • South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

    South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

College Sports

Gamecocks bowl win reactions: From Darius Rucker to Jadeveon Clowney and many more

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 08:52 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The South Carolina football team’s win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl generated all sorts of reactions, including a bold statement from Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

“We’re going to win a championship,” the second-year USC coach told his team after its come-from-behind, 26-19 victory on New Year’s Day.

Muschamp wasn’t the only one reveling in the Gamecocks’ win. Some of South Carolina’s most notable fans shared their thoughts on the victory, which clinched a nine-win season for USC, on social media.

Everyone from former players like Jadeveon Clowney, Connor Shaw and George Rogers, to political figures like S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, in addition to superfans like Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley celebrated the win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here are some of their reactions:

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:59

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints 3:06

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs? 0:56

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs?

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast 0:38

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast

  • Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit

    Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win against Michigan: “We’ve got grit. We’ve got toughness.”

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win against Michigan: “We’ve got grit. We’ve got toughness.”

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note 1:59

Skai Moore ends historic career on high note

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints 3:06

Observer columnist Scott Fowler on Panthers against Saints

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help 0:56

As temperatures dive, Charlotte families facing eviction clamor for rent help

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs? 0:56

What should we expect from Cam Newton in the playoffs?

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast 0:38

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: Team needs to turn the page real fast

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video