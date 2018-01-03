More Videos

  • Students get Williams-Brice experience at Darius Rucker concert

    South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience.

South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience. bbreiner@thestate.com
South Carolina students at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena were treated to a Williams-Brice Stadium experience. bbreiner@thestate.com

College Sports

Jake Bentley to Darius Rucker: Can we get an encore?

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 03:43 PM

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley broke his in-season Twitter embargo Wednesday, and he started with a request.

A bold one.

A season prior, South Carolina alum Darius Rucker said if the Gamecocks rallied to make a bowl, he’d have a concert for students. He delivered on that with a football-themed show at Colonial Life Arena that included the team, Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley.

So what would nine wins and a bowl victory get?

South Carolina won six of its last eight games, including upsetting Michigan in the Outback Bowl. USC won nine games for the seventh time ever and the first since 2013.

