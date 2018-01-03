Spartanburg Day School’s Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk. Will the nation’s No. 2 recruit end up at Duke or UNC?
Spartanburg Day School’s Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk. Will the nation’s No. 2 recruit end up at Duke or UNC? C. Rush online@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day School’s Zion Williamson goes up for a dunk. Will the nation’s No. 2 recruit end up at Duke or UNC? C. Rush online@thestate.com

College Sports

Will No. 2 recruit Zion Williamson go to Duke or UNC? Here’s when he’ll announce.

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

January 03, 2018 11:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The wait is almost over. Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018, has set a date for his college announcement.

Williams, the five-star prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, posted a short video on his Twitter account Wednesday evening that his announcement will be made on Jan. 20.

Williams’ top five schools are Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Clemson. According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, the Tigers have a 41 percent chance of landing the 6-6, 275-pound forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots
Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?
Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

View More Video