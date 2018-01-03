Will No. 2 recruit Zion Williamson go to Duke or UNC? Here’s when he’ll announce.

The wait is almost over. Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018, has set a date for his college announcement.
Williams, the five-star prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, posted a short video on his Twitter account Wednesday evening that his announcement will be made on Jan. 20.
The date is set‼️ pic.twitter.com/BqzjJJpeiz— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) January 4, 2018
Williams’ top five schools are Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Clemson. According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball, the Tigers have a 41 percent chance of landing the 6-6, 275-pound forward.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
