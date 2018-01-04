Embattled Charlotte 49ers AD Judy Rose announces retirement

Long-time Charlotte 49ers athletics director Judy Rose is retiring on June 30, the school announced Thursday.
“This was entirely Judy’s decision and I respect her desire to enjoy retirement with her husband, Ken,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois said in a news release. “I will miss working with her, both personally and professionally. Her work ethic, values, integrity, commitment to student success, and understanding of college athletics will make finding her successor a most difficult challenge. She has left a legacy that will be nearly impossible to match.”
Rose has been under fire from 49ers fans unhappy with the direction of the athletics program, particularly in the marquee sports of football and basketball.
Rose and the school retained football coach Brad Lambert after a 1-11 season in 2017, but fired basketball coach Mark Price on Dec. 14 after a 3-6 start, with Rose saying that move was about the direction of the basketball program.
Dubois, speaking on WFNZ-AM in December, supported Rose.
“We have 17 sports - and two are very, very important to us and our fans,” Dubois said. “That’s life in the NCAA and college sports. But if we look at the big picture over 27 years, she has (overseen) a department that has a $29 million budget and hundreds of students going through excellent training and academic support. We have over $100 million in new facilities and not a hint of a (major) NCAA violation and a 93 percent graduation rate. Contrary to the narrative out there, our fundraising is very solid.
“We hear the concern about two sports that are struggling. We want them to get better and will take steps at the appropriate time to make them better.”
In a November interview with the Observer, Rose acknowledged the criticism, but said it wouldn’t deter her.
“Do I hear (the criticism)? Yes,” Rose said. “I think people are passionate about athletics. I want our fans to be passionate. Is it hurtful? Sure it is. What someone says publically and having a plane fly over, it doesn’t make me smile. But people can speak in any manner they want. That’s in our Constitution.
“But it makes me work harder. It’s not going to deter me in any manner. I’ll continue to do what I’ve done and am expected to do and make tough decisions. I know I made the right decision (with football coach Brad Lambert) and as a leader I will take the heat.”
Rose is in her 43rd year at the university and 28th as athletics director. During that time the school has added a football program and upgraded many of its facilities.
Dubois announced in the news release that he will lead a search committee for Rose’s replacement, and that the search will begin immediately.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
