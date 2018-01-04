Balanced scoring leads Charlotte 49ers’ women to C-USA win

Sophomore Dara Pearson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds, leading the Charlotte 49ers (5-9, 1-0) to a 66-56 victory over Southern Mississippi (8-6, 0-1) Thursday afternoon in Conference USA women’s basketball at Halton Arena.
Charlotte freshman Octavia Wilson Pearson scored a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 points from senior Amaya Ransom, 11 from senior Nyilah Jamison-Myers and 10 from junior Laia Raventós.
Megan Brown led the Eagles with 20 points.
The win was the 49ers’ seventh straight on Education Day. They improved to 10-1 all-time in the annual game before a crowd of 5,438.
