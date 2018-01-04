Octavia Wilson, right, scored a team-high 13 points in leading the Charlotte 49ers to a 66-56 win over Southern Mississippi in a Conference USA women’s basketball game on Thursday at Halton Arena.
Octavia Wilson, right, scored a team-high 13 points in leading the Charlotte 49ers to a 66-56 win over Southern Mississippi in a Conference USA women's basketball game on Thursday at Halton Arena. Benjamin Robson

Balanced scoring leads Charlotte 49ers’ women to C-USA win

Observer Staff Report

January 04, 2018 06:41 PM

Sophomore Dara Pearson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds, leading the Charlotte 49ers (5-9, 1-0) to a 66-56 victory over Southern Mississippi (8-6, 0-1) Thursday afternoon in Conference USA women’s basketball at Halton Arena.

Charlotte freshman Octavia Wilson Pearson scored a team-high 13 points, followed by 12 points from senior Amaya Ransom, 11 from senior Nyilah Jamison-Myers and 10 from junior Laia Raventós.

Megan Brown led the Eagles with 20 points.

The win was the 49ers’ seventh straight on Education Day. They improved to 10-1 all-time in the annual game before a crowd of 5,438.

