South Carolina signee makes big play on national stage

South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis delivered a chop down on the ball USC coach Will Muschamp would likely enjoy.
The South Florida product forced a fumble in the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday night in Orlando. He’s playing in the game with fellow USC commit Hank Manos, and Gamecocks signee Jaycee Horn also made the game, but didn’t play.
#Gamecocks LB Rosendo Louis forcing the fumble. He’s #42 in white. pic.twitter.com/LnjhhDmFll— Rob Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) January 5, 2018
Another angle of #Gamecocks LB Rosendo Louis forcing the fumble. pic.twitter.com/PPk9esnUKP— Rob Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) January 5, 2018
But that wasn’t the only play the three-star prospect made on the night. He finished with six tackles, third on his team.
When Rosendo Louis hits you. You go down. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/ll3vbtfk0n— Rob Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) January 5, 2018
Rosendo Louis in coverage almost picks off a pass. This kid is all over the field and around the ball. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/BzEh3NyAW6— Rob Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) January 5, 2018
Deerfield Beach LB and South Carolina signee Rosendo Louis in on three consecutive tackles and now forced a fumble that was then recovered by his team. @RJ_DREAMCHASER @DB_BucksFB— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 5, 2018
