Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara

Saints RB Mark Ingram on sharing the load with rookie Alvin Kamara

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road

Icy morning commute on Randolph Road

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Developers are building in retail as an amenity

Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

Panthers Greg Olsen on success against the Saints

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk

Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Hunting bear in the Carolinas

Hunting bear in the Carolinas

Police rescue bear trapped in car

Police rescue bear trapped in car

College Sports

South Carolina signee makes big play on national stage

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 09:29 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis delivered a chop down on the ball USC coach Will Muschamp would likely enjoy.

The South Florida product forced a fumble in the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday night in Orlando. He’s playing in the game with fellow USC commit Hank Manos, and Gamecocks signee Jaycee Horn also made the game, but didn’t play.

But that wasn’t the only play the three-star prospect made on the night. He finished with six tackles, third on his team.

