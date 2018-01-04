Charlotte guard Andrien White scored 23 points to lead the 49ers (5-8, 1-1) past the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday night.
College Sports

Milos Supica’s layup in final seconds gets Charlotte 49ers past North Texas, 70-68

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 10:58 PM

January 04, 2018 10:58 PM

DENTON, Texas

Milos Supica snared an offensive rebound with two seconds left and scored on a layup to allow Charlotte to escape North Texas with a 70-68 win on Thursday night.

North Texas won its first two Conference USA games while the 49ers are in the middle of a three-game road trip to start conference play and dropped an 89-58 decision to Old Dominion in their C-USA opener.

Shane Temara's layup with 1:11 left gave North Texas (9-7, 2-1) a 67-63 lead, but Jon Davis converted a 3-point play and Supica scored on a tip-in with :27 left to put Charlotte up, 68-67. Allante Holston hit the first of two free throws with :08 left to tie the game at 68-68.

Andrien White scored 23 points to lead the 49ers (5-8, 1-1). Davis added 15 points and Supica finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Temara and Roosevelt Smart each scored 12 points to lead the Mean Green.

CHARLOTTE 70, NORTH TEXAS 68

CHARLOTTE (5-8)

Garvin 3-5 1-4 7, Haslem 2-2 3-4 7, Davis 5-19 3-3 15, Ajukwa 1-5 0-0 2, White 7-15 7-9 23, Supica 4-10 3-4 11, Murphy 2-6 0-0 5, McGill 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 17-24 70.

NORTH TEXAS (9-7)

Z.Simmons 3-4 4-6 10, Temara 5-8 1-2 12, Lawson 3-8 0-2 6, Woolridge 2-8 0-1 4, Smart 4-13 0-0 12, Arikawe 4-6 0-0 8, Miller 2-3 0-0 4, Duffy 2-7 0-0 5, Holston 1-2 5-6 7. Totals 26-59 10-17 68.

Halftime—Charlotte 34-28. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 5-24 (White 2-7, Davis 2-8, Murphy 1-5, Ajukwa 0-2, McGill 0-2), North Texas 6-21 (Smart 4-10, Temara 1-4, Duffy 1-4, Lawson 0-1, Woolridge 0-1, Miller 0-1). Fouled Out—Z.Simmons. Rebounds—Charlotte 33 (White, Supica 9), North Texas 36 (Holston, Arikawe 7). Assists—Charlotte 4 (White 2), North Texas 15 (Woolridge 11). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, North Texas 20. A—1,826 (10,500).

