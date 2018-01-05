Wake Forest guard Bryant Crawford (13) celebrates with teammates after a basket against Syracuse earlier this week. The Deacons play Saturday at Boston College.
College basketball: Saturday’s regional games to watch

January 05, 2018 05:26 PM

LOUISVILLE (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at No. 25 CLEMSON (13-1, 2-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., noon

The Cardinals’ pressing defense was the difference in their midweek victory over Pittsburgh. Clemson ranks among the top 30 in Division I in field-goal percentage, scoring defense and defensive rebounding.

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at No. 8 VIRGINIA (13-1, 2-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va., 1 p.m. ESPN

It’s an ACC battle of heavyweights, with the high-scoring Tar Heels facing a Virginia defense that ranks No. 1 nationally (52.7 points allowed per game) and second in defensive field-goal percentage (36.4).

WAKE FOREST (8-6, 1-1 ACC) at BOSTON COLLEGE (10-5, 1-2)

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., 4 p.m. Fox South Carolinas

Boston College’s upset victory last month over Duke came with a flurry of 3-point field goals. Wake Forest ranks 334th of 351 Division I teams in 3-point field-goal defense, allowing foes to hit at nearly a 40 percent average.

No. 2 DUKE (13-1, 1-1 ACC) at N.C. STATE (10-5, 0-2)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, 8 p.m. ESPN

Marvin Bagley III is fifth nationally in rebounding (11.6 a game) and tied for second in double-doubles, with 11. The Wolfpack ranks near the bottom of the ACC in 3-point shooting but is careful with the ball, ranking second in assist-to-turnover ratio.

VANDERBILT (6-8, 1-1 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (9-5, 0-2)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:45 p.m. SEC Network

Freshman Saben Lee scored 23 points for the Commodores in their upset victory Tuesday over Alabama. Vanderbilt is 0-5 on the road this season. The Gamecocks shot only 38 percent from the floor in their Wednesday loss to Missouri.

CHARLOTTE (5-8, 1-1 Conference USA) at RICE (3-13, 0-3)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston, 3 p.m.

The 49ers try to complete a two-game Texas sweep. Rice ranks last of the league’s 14 teams in offense and 12th in defense. Charlotte’s Jon Davis is not shooting well this season but ranks fourth in the league in assists (5.5).

WINTHROP (7-6, 1-1 Big South) at CAMPBELL (6-8, 0-2)

Pope Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 2 p.m.

This game features three likely all-conference players – Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks, who is second in rebounds and seventh in scoring; and Campbell’s Chris Clemons and Marcus Burk, who rank 1-2 in scoring. Clemons is averaging 22.9 points a game.

GARDNER-WEBB (7-8, 2-0 Big South) at LONGWOOD (3-12, 0-2)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Va., 2 p.m.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs share first place in the league behind the 17.3 points a game from David Efianayi. Longwood played fourth-ranked Arizona State nearly even in the first half last month in a 95-61 loss.

JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-5, 1-1 CIAA) at ELIZABETH CITY STATE (4-5, 0-2)

R.L. Vaughan Center, Elizabeth City, 4 p.m.

Chase High’s Roddric Ross had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bulls in their loss Tuesday to Carson-Newman. The Vikings’ roster is deep, and reserves Shyheid Petteway (15 points) and Joseph Allen (10) led ESCU in its last game.

No. 2 QUEENS (14-0, 6-0 South Atlantic) at MARS HILL (2-11, 0-6)

Stanford Arena, Mars Hill, 4 p.m.

Queens is shooting 50.5 percent from the floor this season, 15th-best in Division II. Mars Hill junior forward Matthew Powell, from Berry Academy, is averaging 10 points in the six conference games.

