Blake Harris, Word of God alum, former NCSU target, leaving Missouri after 14 games

Blake Harris, who played his prep basketball at Word of God in Raleigh, is leaving the Missouri 14 games into his freshman season, according to the Kansas City Star.
Harris started nine games for the Tigers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) this season, averaging 13.9 minutes and 3.8 points per game. Harris split time at the point guard spot with junior Jordan Geist and junior Terrence Phillips. The most minutes Harris played in a game this season was 22, and he scored a season-high 11 points versus Long Beach State in the Advocare Invitational.
thanks for all the memories pic.twitter.com/NGhRbKWz41— Blake Harris (@blizzyblake55_) January 5, 2018
Harris, from Chapel Hill, originally signed with Washington as a four-star recruit out of Word of God but asked out of his letter of intent after head coach Lorenzo Romar was fired in March. The son of former NFL player Bernardo Harris, the younger Harris was rated the country’s No. 85 prospect by 247Sports.com. Harris averaged 25.0 points and 9.9 assists per game at Word of God. After being released for UW, Harris selected Mizzou over N.C. State, Michigan State, Connecticut and Rutgers.
Never miss a local story.
His last game with the Tigers was Wednesday versus South Carolina, a 79-68 win by Mizzou in Columbia. Harris went 0-for-3 from the field in 11 minutes off the bench.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
Comments