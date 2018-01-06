Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell, the former Cuthbertson High star, reacts to a 3-pointer by Gabe DeVoe during overtime of Saturday’s ACC game against Louisville in Clemson. Mitchell and the Tigers won 74-69.
Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell, the former Cuthbertson High star, reacts to a 3-pointer by Gabe DeVoe during overtime of Saturday’s ACC game against Louisville in Clemson. Mitchell and the Tigers won 74-69. Richard Shiro AP

College Sports

Marcquise Reed’s 24 leads No. 25 Clemson to OT win over Louisville

By Jeffrey Collins

Associated Press

January 06, 2018 04:03 PM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and Elijah Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to lead No. 25 Clemson to a 74-69 win over Louisville in overtime on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-1, 3-0 ACC) found their 3-point shot when it mattered, making five of their final seven shots behind the arc after starting the game 2 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Clemson stayed in the game by forcing a season-worst 21 turnovers by the Cardinals – 15 on steals – and won it by hitting nine of 12 free throws at the end of overtime.

The Cardinals (11-4, 1-1) had a chance to win but turned the ball over with the game tied at 55 in the final 50 seconds. Then, after stealing it back, Quentin Snider missed an off-balance 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

clemson-donte
Clemson's Donte Grantham grabs a rebound while defended by Louisville's Jo Griffin during the first half of Saturday’s ACC game in Clemson, S.C. Grantham and the Tigers won 74-69 in overtime.
Richard Shiro AP

The Tigers have won 10 in a row and their 3-0 ACC start is the best since 1997, when Clemson rose to No. 4 with a 5-0 league start that ended against a Wake Forest team led by Tim Duncan.

Ray Spaulding led Louisville with 16 points and 14 rebounds while limited to 29 minutes with foul trouble. Deng Adel added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Former Cuthbertson High standout Shelton Mitchell had 13 points, going 8-for-9 from the foul line and 2-of-13 on 3-pointers for the Tigers.

Louisville played good defense, holding Clemson to just 37 percent (25 of 68) shooting, but the turnovers hurt the Cardinals. It was only Louisville’s second loss in eight games against Clemson.

