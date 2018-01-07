Analysis: Five observations from Duke’s 96-85 upset loss to NC State

More Videos 2:53 Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss Pause 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited 0:51 Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:02 Ron Rivera: Panthers vs. Saints will be a good chess match in all three phases of the game 1:11 Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 3:35 He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy 0:24 Kings Mountain High star’s big dunk 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss Krzyzewski credits the Wolfpack with their play and cites his teams youth an bad effort on defense as they lose their second ACC game. Krzyzewski credits the Wolfpack with their play and cites his teams youth an bad effort on defense as they lose their second ACC game. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Krzyzewski credits the Wolfpack with their play and cites his teams youth an bad effort on defense as they lose their second ACC game. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com