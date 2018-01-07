Pharoh Cooper after NFL playoff gaffes: ‘I’m always going to stand up to my mistakes’

1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots Pause

2:53 Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

1:20 Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

0:28 NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

1:30 N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited

0:38 NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

1:15 NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

1:58 NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke

1:49 Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina'