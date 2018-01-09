South Carolina early enrollees start moving in on campus

Whether it be a normal student or a football player, at the start of fall semester or the more unusual start of spring, there’s something universal in the experience of move-in day. All the junk comes in, hopefully by elevator but often by the stairs, as a college student takes a step toward independence.
A group South Carolina football early enrollees began that journey Tuesday.
One staffer tweeted about move-in day, and some players did as well, or retweeted congratulations for moving in. USC should have 13 players on campus and enrolled for spring semester.
MOVE IN DAY!❤️❤️— Jessica Jackson (@JessRecruitsSC) January 9, 2018
Classes are set to begin Jan. 16, next Tuesday.
Among the group of early enrollees are quarterback Dakereon Joyner and safety Israel Mukuamu.
I’m officially moved in!! Time to go to work!#SpursUp— Israel Mukuamu (@IsraelMukuamu) January 9, 2018
Go be great https://t.co/eyp3oW7b5k— Houston Griffith (@___HG3) January 9, 2018
So proud of @Cant_StopCinco !! Go out there and do your damnnnn thing!! My dawg moving in today he growing up too fast pic.twitter.com/MLmwbIv96m— Jasmine C. Quinn (@JCamachoQuinn) January 9, 2018
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said 13 is the most early enrollee’s he’s ever had.
