Fort Dorchester High quarterback Dakereon Joyner commits to South Carolina in a ceremony held on Father's Day.
Fort Dorchester High quarterback Dakereon Joyner commits to South Carolina in a ceremony held on Father's Day. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Fort Dorchester High quarterback Dakereon Joyner commits to South Carolina in a ceremony held on Father's Day. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

College Sports

South Carolina early enrollees start moving in on campus

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 09, 2018 05:02 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

Whether it be a normal student or a football player, at the start of fall semester or the more unusual start of spring, there’s something universal in the experience of move-in day. All the junk comes in, hopefully by elevator but often by the stairs, as a college student takes a step toward independence.

A group South Carolina football early enrollees began that journey Tuesday.

One staffer tweeted about move-in day, and some players did as well, or retweeted congratulations for moving in. USC should have 13 players on campus and enrolled for spring semester.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Classes are set to begin Jan. 16, next Tuesday.

Among the group of early enrollees are quarterback Dakereon Joyner and safety Israel Mukuamu.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said 13 is the most early enrollee’s he’s ever had.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots
Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?
Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

View More Video