Duke’s Marvin Bagley III is one of seven freshmen on the Blue Devils’ roster. Duke hits the road Wednesday, when it visits Pittsburgh in ACC men’s basketball.
College Sports

College basketball: Wednesday’s games to watch

January 09, 2018 07:27 PM

No. 7 DUKE (13-2, 1-2 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (8-8, 0-3)

Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Duke is the only team ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring, rebounding and assists. Pitt, which has lost three in a row, has seven freshmen on its roster – the same as Duke. That’s tied (with Mount St. Mary’s and Kentucky) for the most in the country.

VIRGINIA TECH (12-4, 1-2 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (8-7, 1-2)

Joel Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 7 p.m., Fox South Carolinas

The Hokies are averaging 52 percent shooting from the floor and have five players averaging in double figures. The Deacons decisively outrebounded a pair of strong rebounding teams, Syracuse and Boston College, in their last two games.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-8, 1-2 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (7-7, 2-1)

Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.

Davidson isn’t likely to get to the foul line often, as the visiting Colonials are among the national leaders in fewest fouls. Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge was named Monday as A-10 Player of the Week and leads the Wildcats with 20.8 points a game.

QUEENS (15-0, 7-0 South Atlantic) at NEWBERRY (8-6, 3-4)

Eleazer Arena, Newberry, S.C., 8 p.m.

Queens climbed to No. 1 this week in the Division II national rankings but will face a dangerous team. Newberry lost by four points last month to fourth-ranked Lincoln Memorial and has exceeded 100 points five times. ... Queens got an 18-point, seven-rebound performance Saturday from senior guard Todd Withers.

JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-6, 1-1 CIAA) at VIRGINIA STATE (13-1, 3-1)

VSU Multipurpose Center, Ettrick, Va., 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Bulls will need a much better shooting night than the 38-percent performance in Monday’s loss to Tuskegee. Meanwhile, the host Trojans, ranked No. 13 in Division II, have five players averaging in double figures and are outscoring opponents by an average of 12 points per game.

Steve Lyttle

