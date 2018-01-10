Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Boston College | 01.09.18

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) waits for his introduction into the starting lineup prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) dunks over Boston College’s Jordan Chatman (25) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) break through the Boston College defense during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) blocks a shot by Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) soars to the basket during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Boston College coach Jim Christian directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) battles for a rebound with Boston College’s Johncarlos Reyes (12) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Former Tar Heel Mitch Kupchak attends the North Carolina vs Boston College game on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) puts up a shot over Boston College’s Johncarlos Reyes (12) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) hit the court after a loose ball during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) dribbles behind his back as he drive against North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams instructs Cameron Johnson (13) during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot over Boston College’s Ky Bowman (0) during the first half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) cracks a smile after sinking a three-point basket during the first half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina coach Roy Williams chats with Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) of Raleigh during a break in the game in the second half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) reacts after a dunk by teammate Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets a dunk over Johncarlos Reyes (12) during the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets a dunk over Johncarlos Reyes (12) during the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Boston College’s Jerome Robinson (1) during the second half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets a dunk during the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) puts up a shot over Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) points to a teammate Kenny Williams after scoring on a fast break dunk in the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) dunks on a fast break in the second half against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) defends Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) exits the game after scoring 32 points against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Luke Maye after he scored 32 points and collected 18 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ win over Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Luke Maye after he scored 32 points and collected 18 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ win over Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) fans teammate Luke Maye with a towel after Maye scored 32 points and collected 18 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 96-66 victor over Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and his teammates watch the reserve players during the final minute of play against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
