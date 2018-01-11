Winthrop guard Nych Smith heads to the basket. The Eagles play at Charleston Southern Friday.
Winthrop guard Nych Smith heads to the basket. The Eagles play at Charleston Southern Friday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

College basketball: Friday’s area games to watch

January 11, 2018 04:01 PM

FRIDAY’S MATCHUPS

RADFORD (11-6, 4-0 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (8-9, 3-1)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

The league’s surprise top two teams — Gardner-Webb is tied with Liberty for second – square off. ... Radford’s Ed Polite Jr. and Randy Thomas are in the Big South’s top 10 in rebounding. ... Liam O’Reilly of the Runnin’ Bulldogs is second in the league in 3-point field goals attempted and made.

WINTHROP (7-8, 1-3 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (6-9, 1-3)

CSU Field House, Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles have fallen three games behind league-leading Radford and desperately need a road victory. ... Winthrop’s problems have been fouls (a league-leading 20.7 per game) and defense. Charleston Southern is among the national leaders in steals (8.3 per game).

