Markell Johnson is back with the N.C. State Wolfpack. But when will he play again?

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap' 0:41

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap'

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:34

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:47

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:45

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

  • NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

    NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Markell Johnson is back with the N.C. State Wolfpack. But when will he play again?

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 11, 2018 08:13 PM

RALEIGH

For the first time since Dec. 16, N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson was back at PNC Arena with his Wolfpack teammates Thursday night for the team’s game against Clemson.

He didn’t play against the Tigers, however, and NC State coach Kevin Keatts isn’t yet sure when the sophomore guard will return to play for the Wolfpack even though his suspension is over.

“I haven’t decided,” Keatts said. “Now, can he play? Yes. But I haven’t decided yet. He hasn’t had a chance to practice with the team. So I want to get him into some type of flow. I’ll take a look at him the next couple of days and if I feel like he’ll be ready to go on Sunday then I’ll play him.”

N.C. State beat No. 19 Clemson, 78-77, as Johnson missed his seventh consecutive game. His next opportunity to return could be at No. 3 Virginia on Sunday nightf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnson has been out serving a suspension after he was charged with felony assault in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He hasn’t played since the Wolfpack’s 88-69 win over UMKC on Dec. 9.

Earlier Thursday, an Ohio prosecutor dropped the charges against Johnson, who flew from Cleveland to Raleigh, and arrived at PNC Arena around 7:30 p.m. He came out to the court wearing a black warm-up suit while his teammates were taking warm-up shots and stretching.

Johnson and three other Cleveland men were charged with assualt following an Oct. 8 incident in Cleveland, his hometown. Once he was charged with a felony and indicted, N.C. State suspended him in accordance with the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. When the charges were dropped, Johnson became eligible for reinstatement.

“I’m excited for Markell that it worked out that way,” Keatts said. “He had maintained to me the whole time that he really didn’t have any involvement. I’m happy for him.”

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap' 0:41

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap'

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:34

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:47

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:45

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

  • NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

    NC State's Braxton Beverly talks about the return of Markell Johnson after felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

NC State's Braxton Beverly talks about the return of Markell Johnson after felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap' 0:41

Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap'

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 2:01

Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 0:34

Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 1:05

Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:47

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:45

Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video