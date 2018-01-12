College basketball: Saturday’s regional games to watch

WAKE FOREST (8-8, 1-3 ACC) at No. 7 DUKE (14-2, 2-2)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, noon WBTV
Something to watch … Wake Forest ranks 337 of 351 Division I teams in 3-point field-goal defense. Duke guard Grayson Allen ranks among ACC leaders in most 3-point categories.
No. 18 MIAMI (13-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 19 CLEMSON (14-2, 3-1)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 3 p.m. ESPNU
The Hurricanes got a big game off the bench from freshman Chris Lykes this week and need the output from reserves. Speaking of reserves … Clemson’s Mark Donnal had 13 first-half points in the Tigers’ loss Thursday at N.C. State.
No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (13-4, 3-1)
Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind., 6 p.m. ESPN
Joel Berry has quietly been putting together a big season. He ranks among ACC leaders in 3-point field-goal and free-throw shooting, among other categories. The Fighting Irish continue to look for ways to manufacture points while leading scorers Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell are injured.
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at GEORGIA (11-4, 2-2)
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga., 1 p.m. SEC Network
Two of the SEC’s top defensive teams square off. The Bulldogs lead the league and are 14th nationally in field-goal defense, holding foes to 38 percent shooting. Gamecock Chris Silva is top 10 nationally in free throws attempted (134) and made (102).
WESTERN KENTUCKY (12-5, 4-0 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (5-10, 1-3)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
The 49ers will need to patch up the defense, as the visiting Hilltoppers lead the league in shooting accuracy (50.4 percent from the floor). Charlotte will be hoping for another big game from Jon Davis, whose 38-point performance Thursday against Marshall set a Halton Arena record for a 49er. Teammate Jailan Haslem is coming off a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at APPALACHIAN STATE (8-10, 3-2)
Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, 3:30 p.m.
The Eagles’ Montae Glenn is fifth nationally in offensive rebounds (4.4 per game). Providence Day product Isaac Johnson is coming off a nine-point, 10-rebound, five-assist outing for the Mountaineers in Thursday’s loss to Georgia State.
No. 5 LINCOLN MEMORIAL (14-1, 8-0 South Atlantic) at No. 1 QUEENS (16-0, 8-0)
Levine Athletic Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
This rematch of last year’s NCAA Southeast Regional championship is a meeting of Division II heavyweights. The visiting Railsplitters are third nationally in scoring (97 points a game) and second in average victory margin (29.2). Queens is 11th in field-goal shooting (50.8 percent) and sixth in victory margin (17.1).
JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-7, 1-2 CIAA) at FAYETTEVILLE STATE (4-11, 1-4)
Capel Arena, Fayetteville, 4 p.m.
Cayse Minor scored 23 points and had seven assists in the Golden Bulls’ midweek road loss to nationally ranked Virginia State. Fayetteville native Joshua Bryant scored 18 for the Broncos in their midweek road loss to Bowie State.
Steve Lyttle
