College Sports

From Sandstorm to Rocky Top, these former Gamecocks part of new Vols staff

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

January 12, 2018 10:26 PM

Tennessee’s strength and conditioning staff under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt will have a South Carolina feel to it.

Former Gamecocks Shaq Wilson and Byron Jerideau have traded the garnet and black for Tennessee orange. Both are part of the Vols’ strength staff, their Twitter pages indicated Friday.

Wilson (2008-09, 2011-12) was serving on Will Muschamp’s recruiting staff, while Jerideau (2010-12) was a part of Jeff Dillman’s strength team.

This past year was the 10th season in which Wilson was part of the South Carolina football program as either a player or staff member. As his playing days ended, he worked for USC as a graduate assistant in 2013 and became a quality control coordinator for the defense in 2014.

The connection to Columbia doesn’t stop there.

Craig Fitzgerald is Pruitt’s director of strength and conditioning. Fitzgerald held the same position at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier from 2009-11. He was most led the Houston Texans’ strength staff.

They’ll all be back at Williams-Brice soon enough. The Gamecocks host the Vols on Oct. 27.

