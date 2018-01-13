Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to miss Duke’s game against Wake Forest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will not coach Saturday when the No. 7 ranked Blue Devils play Wake Forest.
Krzyzewski is out sick with a virus, a Duke official confirmed. Krzyzewski has missed a number of game, due to health-related issues in recent years.
He missed a month last season after he had back surgery. In January 2016, he missed a game against Georgia Tech because of an illness.
In March 2014, he left a game against Wake Forest after having a dizzy spell. And mid-way through the 1994-95 season, Krzyzewski took a leave of absence for exhaustion.
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will serve as the interim head coach.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
