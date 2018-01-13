Duke's Mike Krzyzewski responds to a game official during a recent game at at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski responds to a game official during a recent game at at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to miss Duke’s game against Wake Forest

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

January 13, 2018 11:22 AM

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will not coach Saturday when the No. 7 ranked Blue Devils play Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski is out sick with a virus, a Duke official confirmed. Krzyzewski has missed a number of game, due to health-related issues in recent years.

He missed a month last season after he had back surgery. In January 2016, he missed a game against Georgia Tech because of an illness.

In March 2014, he left a game against Wake Forest after having a dizzy spell. And mid-way through the 1994-95 season, Krzyzewski took a leave of absence for exhaustion.

Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel will serve as the interim head coach.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

