College basketball: Sunday’s regional games to watch

N.C. STATE (12-5, 2-2 ACC) at No. 3 VIRGINIA (15-1, 4-0)
John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Kevin Keatts’ last game as UNC Wilmington’s coach was an NCAA tournament loss last spring to Virginia. Now Keatts’ Wolfpack will try to snap the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak. Virginia has the nation’s No. 1-ranked defense, but the Cavs are scoring 70.7 points a game, second-most under head coach Tony Bennett. The Wolfpack are 3-0 against ranked foes, including their last two games (Duke and Clemson).
DAVIDSON (8-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10) at FORDHAM (6-10, 1-3)
Rose Hill Gymnasium, The Bronx, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Davidson has won three straight. In the last two games, the Wildcats are averaging 54 percent floor shooting and holding foes to 37 percent. The host Rams have lost two straight, to A-10 powers St. Bonaventure and Duquesne. Guards Will Tavares and Tre Evans are battling injuries, and the Rams had only seven scholarship players in their last game.
