Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Notre Dame

North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Notre Dame coach Mike Brey prior to their game on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) waits for his introduction in the starting lineup prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
The Tar Heels’ starting lineup, Joel Berry II (2), Kenny Williams (24), Theo Pinson (1), Luke Maye (32) and Cameron Johnson (13) huddle before the start of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and T.J. Gibbs (10) battle for a rebound during the first half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana
Norte Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) battles for a rebound with North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) defends Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the first half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket between Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) and Martinas Geben (23) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) collects one of his 11 rebound over Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the first half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a shot over Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the first half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a shot over Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (3) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) puts up a shot against Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (3) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (3) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) makes a steal from Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (3) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) tries for a steal from Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey (3) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) and Elijah Burns (12) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Maye lead North Carolina with 18 points in the Tar Heels’ 69-68 victory.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor pay by his team in the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor pay by his team in the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) starts a fast break during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) applauds his teammates from the bench during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Elijah Burns (12) and Martinas Geben (23) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Pinson scored 13 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Pinson scored 13 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor pay by his team in the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5), right, and Bonzie Colson (35), center, both out with injuries, cheer on their teammates after taking the lead over North Carolina on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Austin Torres (1) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) blocks a shot by Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk in the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Maye lead North Carolina with 18 points in the Tar Heels’ 69-68 victory.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts during the closing seconds of the game against North Carolina on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players during the final seconds of their game against Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) shoots the game winning shot, a free throw with seven seconds to play, to give the Tar Heels’ a 69-68 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) shoots the game winning shot, a free throw with seven seconds to play, to give the Tar Heels’ a 69-68 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Joel Berry II (2) defend Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) as he puts up the final possession of the game for Notre Dame as time expires, securing the Tar Heel’s 69-68 victory on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) falls to his knees in front of North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) after missing a last second shot and securing the Tar Heels’ 69-68 victory on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana.
