College basketball: Monday’s regional games to watch

No. 7 DUKE (15-2, 3-2 ACC) at No. 18 MIAMI (13-3, 2-2)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN
It’s a classic contrast of explosive offense (Duke’s 90.2-per-game average is second only to Oklahoma) against rugged defense (Miami ranks top five in Division 1 in most defensive categories). The Blue Devils’ Marvin Bagley III leads the ACC in scoring and rebounding.
GARDNER-WEBB (9-9, 4-1 Big South) at WINTHROP (8-8, 2-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
Both teams have been surprises. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are tied for first place, behind the rebounding of David Efianayi and shooting of Liam O’Reilly. Winthrop, the preseason Big South favorite, has struggled. The Eagles rank near the bottom of league stats in scoring defense and rebounding.
