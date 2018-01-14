Duke forward Marvin Bagley III (35) leads the ACC in scoring and rebounding.
College basketball: Monday’s regional games to watch

January 14, 2018 04:55 PM

No. 7 DUKE (15-2, 3-2 ACC) at No. 18 MIAMI (13-3, 2-2)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

It’s a classic contrast of explosive offense (Duke’s 90.2-per-game average is second only to Oklahoma) against rugged defense (Miami ranks top five in Division 1 in most defensive categories). The Blue Devils’ Marvin Bagley III leads the ACC in scoring and rebounding.

GARDNER-WEBB (9-9, 4-1 Big South) at WINTHROP (8-8, 2-3)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

Both teams have been surprises. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are tied for first place, behind the rebounding of David Efianayi and shooting of Liam O’Reilly. Winthrop, the preseason Big South favorite, has struggled. The Eagles rank near the bottom of league stats in scoring defense and rebounding.

Steve Lyttle

