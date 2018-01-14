NC State’s Markell Johnson will play against Virginia

N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson, who was suspended from the basketball team after he was indicted on felony assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, will play against Virginia on Sunday.

Johnson was suspended on Dec. 14, and hasn’t played a game for N.C. State since the Wolfpack’s 88-69 win over UMKC on Dec. 9.

The charges against Johnson were dropped on Thursday. He was allowed to return to the team that day, but did not play in the Wolfpack’s 78-77 win over Clemson that night.

