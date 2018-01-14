N.C. State’s Markell Johnson warms up before the Wolfpack’s game at Virginia on Sunday.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson warms up before the Wolfpack’s game at Virginia on Sunday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson warms up before the Wolfpack’s game at Virginia on Sunday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

College Sports

NC State’s Markell Johnson will play against Virginia

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 14, 2018 05:29 PM

N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson, who was suspended from the basketball team after he was indicted on felony assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, will play against Virginia on Sunday.

Johnson was suspended on Dec. 14, and hasn’t played a game for N.C. State since the Wolfpack’s 88-69 win over UMKC on Dec. 9.

The charges against Johnson were dropped on Thursday. He was allowed to return to the team that day, but did not play in the Wolfpack’s 78-77 win over Clemson that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots
Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?
Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

View More Video