This player could get first shot to fill a key open spot in South Carolina offense

Eric Douglas 'can't wait to win state, SEC championships' We talk with Mallard Creek (NC) High offensive lineman Eric Douglas, who is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team for the 2017 class. We talk with Mallard Creek (NC) High offensive lineman Eric Douglas, who is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team for the 2017 class.

