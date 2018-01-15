NC State quarterback Jalan McClendon to transfer

Jalan McClendon, the N.C. State redshirt junior quarterback from Charlotte, will transfer after graduation, the school announced Monday.
In McClendon’s three years with the Wolfpack, he has completed 26 of 47 passes and rushed for 223 yards in 20 games.
Wishing @JayMac2_ all the best.#family #1Pack1Goal https://t.co/soSQflY9wo— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 15, 2018
McClendon, who’s 6-5 and 221 pounds, has one year of eligibility remaining. It’s unclear yet where he’ll transfer.
Starting quarterback Ryan Finley announced earlier this month that he’s returning for the Wolfpack.
Last week, junior running back Nyheim Hines and offensive tackle Will Richardson announced they are heading to the NFL draft.
