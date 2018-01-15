N.C. State quarterback Jalan McClendon, middle, celebrates after running for a first down in the Wolfpack’s 10-3 win over Notre Dame on Oct. 8, 2016.
N.C. State quarterback Jalan McClendon, middle, celebrates after running for a first down in the Wolfpack’s 10-3 win over Notre Dame on Oct. 8, 2016. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State quarterback Jalan McClendon to transfer

By Steve Wiseman

January 15, 2018 03:24 PM

Jalan McClendon, the N.C. State redshirt junior quarterback from Charlotte, will transfer after graduation, the school announced Monday.

In McClendon’s three years with the Wolfpack, he has completed 26 of 47 passes and rushed for 223 yards in 20 games.

McClendon, who’s 6-5 and 221 pounds, has one year of eligibility remaining. It’s unclear yet where he’ll transfer.

Starting quarterback Ryan Finley announced earlier this month that he’s returning for the Wolfpack.

Last week, junior running back Nyheim Hines and offensive tackle Will Richardson announced they are heading to the NFL draft.

