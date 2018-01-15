By the numbers: Clemson’s futility in Chapel Hill

North Carolina’s 58-game home winning streak over Clemson is the longest in NCAA history.
The No. 20 Tigers return to the Smith Center on Tuesday night to take on the 15th-ranked Tar Heels and have another chance to break “The Streak.”
Clemson’s futility in Chapel Hill by the numbers:
0
The Tigers are winless (0-58) in road games with the Tar Heels. They’re not exactly flush with success at Duke (4-60) or N.C. State (14-49) either.
The best road winning percentage Clemson has against a current ACC team (which was also an original conference member) is Virginia (17-43).
UNC, by the way, has a 39-16 record at Clemson.
1
Only once, on Feb. 10, 2008, have the Tigers and Tar Heels gone into overtime in Chapel Hill. The Heels actually needed two extra periods to keep the streak alive in ’08.
Clemson led by as many as 15 points in the second half, by nine with 3 minutes left, and K.C. Rivers had a contested layup go in-and-out with 0.6 seconds left at the end of regulation.
But Tyler Hansbrough scored 13 of his 39 points in the overtime periods to keep The Streak alive.
2
UNC went 4-12 in the ACC (and 8-20 overall) in the 2001-02 season but swept the season series from the Tigers. The Heels got 28 points from Jason Capel in a 96-78 home win over the Tigers on Feb. 27, 2002.
3
The teams have met on the same date (Jan. 14 and Jan. 26) three different times. This is the first time they will play on Jan. 16.
4
Four different venues have been home to The Streak: the Indoor Athletic Court (4-0 record), Woollen Gym (14-0), Carmichael Auditorium (13-0) and the Smith Center (27-0).
7
This is the seventh matchup in Chapel Hill when both teams are ranked. Only twice has Clemson been the higher ranked team (in 1980 and 1997).
Rick Barnes had the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the country when they came to the Smith Center on Jan. 26, 1997 and they lost to the 19th-ranked Tar Heels by 13 points (61-48).
Clemson has only won the ACC regular-season title once. That team was actually unranked when it lost (to an unranked UNC team) 83-60 in the Smith Center on Jan. 27, 1990.
8
Only eight of the games have been decided by single digits, the most recent a 68-66 win by Matt Doherty’s third (and final) UNC team on Jan. 14, 2003.
Twice Clemson has lost by a point: 24-23 in 1936 and 61-60 in 1974.
10
Roy Williams is the 10th different Carolina coach to keep The Streak going. He is 9-0 at home against the Tigers. Dean Smith had a 27-0 home record against Clemson, while three UNC coaches went 1-0.
Thirteen different Clemson coaches have lost in Chapel Hill. Cliff Ellis accumulated the most losses (10) between 1984 and 1994.
13
UNC has won 13 games by 30 points or more. The largest margin of victory (44 points) for the Heels came on Jan. 15, 1994 (106-62).
19.2
Fifty (50!) of the wins have been by double-digits, and the average margin of victory is 19.2 points.
38
This is the 38th time the Tar Heels have been ranked for this game, including twice as the No. 1 team. They beat the Tigers 85-67 when they were No. 1 in 1986 and 106-62 when they were No. 1 in 1994.
52
The second-longest home winning streak by an NCAA team. Princeton didn’t lose at home to Brown between 1929 and 2002.
92
The first meeting ever between the two schools was 92 years ago on Jan. 15, 1926, at the Indoor Athletic Court in Chapel Hill.
Harlan Sanborn’s Tar Heels won easily, 50-30, in what was a sign of many (many) bad trips ahead for the Tigers to Chapel Hill.
No. 20 Clemson at No. 15 UNC
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill
TV/radio: Fox Sports Carolinas, 106.1-WTKK
Clemson (15-2, 4-1 ACC)
G Shelton Mitchell 12.0 ppg, 4.3 apg
G Marcquise Reed 15.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
G Gabe DeVoe 11.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg
F Donte Grantham 14.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg
F Elijah Thomas 10.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg
UNC (14-4, 3-2 ACC)
G Joel Berry 17.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg
G Kenny Williams 12.ppg, 3.4 rpg
G Cam Johnson 9.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg
G Theo Pinson 8.9 ppg, 4.3 apg
F Luke Maye 18.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg
Storyline: Either Donte Grantham or ElijahThomas could be a matchup problem for Luke Maye. The Tigers rank 19th in the country with 5.6 blocked shots per game. When UNC is really clicking, Maye is getting easy baskets inside.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
