No. 5 Duke engineers a 13-point comeback to beat No. 25 Miami 83-75

More Videos

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Pause
Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 1:37

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 1:53

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win 1:05

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 1:33

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:41

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 1:23

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it 2:34

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it

Krzyzewski on the cusp of 1000th win at Duke after winning #999 in season opener 1:41

Krzyzewski on the cusp of 1000th win at Duke after winning #999 in season opener

  • Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami

    Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games.

Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com
Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com
Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

College Sports

No. 5 Duke engineers a 13-point comeback to beat No. 25 Miami 83-75

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

January 15, 2018 09:05 PM

MIAMI

After playing probably its worst 10 minutes of offensive basketball this season, No. 5 Duke engineered a 13-point come-from-behind victory to defeat No. 25 Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., 83-75.

Duke led at halftime by two points, but turned the ball over multiple times. With 9:38 left in the game, Duke was down 61-50 and looked defeated. But Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called a timeout, which seemed to wake Duke up.

From there Duke went on a 21-5 run to take a five-point lead. The Blue Devils held onto that lead for the rest of the game. With that win, Duke is now 16-2 overall and 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Gary Trent Jr. was easily the player of the game. He finished with a career-high 30 points. His previous career high was 25 points against Boston College. He finished 9-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-9 from behind the 3-point line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

newmain
Miami Hurricanes Chris Lykes (2) attempts to steal the ball from Duke Blue Devils Trevon Duval (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The final dagger came with 1:16 left in the game, when Trent’s 3-pointer put Duke up by six points.

Before that, Miami was poised to win this game.

Duke looked sluggish in the second half. After scoring the first basket of the second half, Duke turned the ball over four times while missing six free throws and six consecutive shots over the next seven minutes. The Hurricanes took advantage and went on a 16-0 run to lead 56-44 with 11:45 remaining.

Miami had 31 fast-break points, most coming off Duke’s 19 turnovers.

grayson floor scramble
Duke's Grayson Allen, left and Miami's Ebuka Izundu go for the ball during the first half.
Lynne Sladky AP

But Trent kicked off Duke’s huge comeback and led Duke on a 9-5 run. Down by 11, Trent hit three straight 3-pointers in a two minute period. A Marvin Bagley layup and free throw, a Grayson Allen layup, a Wendell Carter layup and Trevon Duval layup gave Duke its first lead since being down early in the second half.

Over the final nine minutes and 16 seconds of the game, Duke hit 11 of its next 15 shots. Its zone defense was also stout. Freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr., who finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, came up with two key blocks down the stretch.

Duke shot 55 percent from the floor, while Miami shot 37 percent. Duke also hit 52 percent of its 3-pointers.

Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval had 17 points and 8 assists. Allen had 5 points.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

Pause
Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 1:37

Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 1:53

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win 1:05

Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 1:33

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:41

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 1:23

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it 2:34

K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it

Krzyzewski on the cusp of 1000th win at Duke after winning #999 in season opener 1:41

Krzyzewski on the cusp of 1000th win at Duke after winning #999 in season opener

  • Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

    Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93.

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

View More Video

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.