No. 5 Duke engineers a 13-point comeback to beat No. 25 Miami 83-75

More Videos 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" Pause 2:42 Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 1:37 Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 1:53 Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 1:05 Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win 1:33 Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 2:41 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 1:23 Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 2:34 K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it 1:41 Krzyzewski on the cusp of 1000th win at Duke after winning #999 in season opener Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games. Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com

Blue Devils' freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. talks about Duke’s win and what has been working well for him over the last few games. Jonathan Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com