Woody Durham selected to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak. For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak. Video by Robert Willett, edited by Travis Long rwillett@newsobserver.com

