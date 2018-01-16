Woody Durham selected to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame

Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has been elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame.
Woody’s son, Wes, posted the announcement on his personal twitter page Tuesday afternoon. Durham will be inducted in June, along with Thomas Boswell, Bryant Gumbel and Dick Weiss. Durham spent 40 years as the radio play-by-play announcer for UNC football and basketball, before retiring in 2011.
Lucky to be with my Dad today when he got word from @NSMASportsMedia on selection to their Hall of Fame. Congrats to all the other winners. #HeyWoody pic.twitter.com/zUG3tcLewN— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) January 16, 2018
Durham also spent 14 years as a television sports anchor, and is a 13-time winner of the NSMA’s North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year award.
The News & Observer’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter shared an award from the organization as North Carolina Sportswriter of the year for 2017.
