Woody Durham selected to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017 2:30

Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks 2:00

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game 0:30

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence 2:04

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill? 1:12

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill?

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami 1:37

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 3:20

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness

  • The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

    For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.

For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak. Video by Robert Willett, edited by Travis Long rwillett@newsobserver.com
For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak. Video by Robert Willett, edited by Travis Long rwillett@newsobserver.com

College Sports

Woody Durham selected to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

January 16, 2018 03:56 PM

Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has been elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame.

Woody’s son, Wes, posted the announcement on his personal twitter page Tuesday afternoon. Durham will be inducted in June, along with Thomas Boswell, Bryant Gumbel and Dick Weiss. Durham spent 40 years as the radio play-by-play announcer for UNC football and basketball, before retiring in 2011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Durham also spent 14 years as a television sports anchor, and is a 13-time winner of the NSMA’s North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year award.

The News & Observer’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter shared an award from the organization as North Carolina Sportswriter of the year for 2017.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017 2:30

Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks 2:00

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game 0:30

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence 2:04

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill? 1:12

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill?

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami 1:37

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 3:20

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness

  • Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness

    Video: State Attorney General Josh Stein talks about the deadly effects of synthetic opioid, like Fentanyl, which killed 332 people last year in North Carolina. Stein Wednesday, told a group of local health directors that the state's opioid drug crisis is killing four people across the state each day.

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness

Video: State Attorney General Josh Stein talks about the deadly effects of synthetic opioid, like Fentanyl, which killed 332 people last year in North Carolina. Stein Wednesday, told a group of local health directors that the state's opioid drug crisis is killing four people across the state each day.

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:28

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

Pause
Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017 2:30

Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:12

How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks 2:00

Deebo Samuel and deep, veteran group of WRs ahead for Gamecocks

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout? 1:21

Is Nick Saban expecting another Alabama - Clemson shootout?

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game 0:30

Duke’s Grayson Allen says he’s due for a big game

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence 2:04

The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill? 1:12

The Streak: Can Clemson break through an 0-58 mark in Chapel Hill?

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami 1:37

Duke’s Gary Trent Jr. on his 30-point performance against Miami

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 3:20

Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness

  • Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks about coaching vs. his alma mater, Alabama, in the playoffs again. Crimson Tide, Tigers meet in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots

View More Video