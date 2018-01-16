UNC’s ‘forever’ streak (59-0) continues: Tar Heels withstand Clemson’s 2nd-half surge

North Carolina coach Roy Williams calls it the “forever” streak – that in 58 tries, Clemson has never beaten UNC in Chapel Hill.
Make it 59.
The fact that No. 15 UNC beat No. 20 Clemson 87-79 Tuesday means that streak continues, but only mentioning that does a disservice to the competitiveness of the game.
Neither team excelled on offense early, and at one point it was a minutes-long stretch where neither team could score. As such, Clemson trailed by 15 at the half.
Then the Tigers missed their first shot of the second, too... only for something remarkable to happen – they stopped missing. At all. They made their next 15 consecutive baskets, bringing the deficit to just two points at one instant in the second half.
But in the game’s waning minutes, that hot offense cooled, the Tar Heels responded on defense, and the game got back out of hand late. And then, when the final buzzer sounded, the unoffical became final: 0-59.
Three who mattered
Cameron Johnson, North Carolina: The points (21, at team high) matter, but how he got them – shooting 6-of-9 from 3, and at the most opportune times for the Tar Heels – matters more.
Marcquise Reed, Clemson: At times in the second half, Reed could not miss (he finished with 21, too). Too bad for Clemson fans he couldn’t get it going earlier.
Joel Berry, North Carolina: Whatever he had at halftime, bottle and sell it to the masses. After scoring three points in the first half, he had 14 in the second to stave off Clemson’s run.
Observations
▪ UNC’s “Death Lineup” – Berry, Theo Pinson, Kenny Williams, Johnson, and Luke Maye – started for the third straight game, and to excellent results. The Tar Heels’ faster, smaller lineup was a nightmare for Clemson to handle on defense, and on offense the Tigers’ guards weren’t quick enough to find breathing room.
▪ A 13-0 UNC run in the first 10 minutes of the game threatened to push the game out of competitive territory, but Clemson rallied with four straight field goals to make it a single-digit game again.
▪ Maye, a Huntersville native and UNC’s leading scorer, went down late in the first half with a nasty, bloody cut on the side of his nose. He got five stitches and eventually returned to the game.
▪ Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe, one of the best players in Shelby history, kept the Tigers alive in the first half with his 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
▪ Clemson did lead at one point on Tuesday, 2-0, on the game’s first bucket.
Worth mentioning
▪ Coolest non-basketball moment of the night goes to Woody Durham, the longtime voice of UNC sports. Durham, who lives with aphasia, a language disorder, was named to the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame Tuesday, and the crowd in the Smith Center gave him a standing ovation for it.
▪ It’s been a breakout year for Maye, who averages 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds, but it wasn’t one of his best games. He finished with 11 points (his third-lowest total this season) and was a liability on defense in the paint.
▪ During a seemingly mundane second-half timeout, the crowd in the Smith Center erupted. How come? UNC students had just received an alert that Wednesday classes were canceled because of inclement weather.
They said it
“Told the guys I started the season at 67, I’m going to end the season at 97.” – Roy Williams on the stressful nature of the game.
“I thought we were a little down and just pouted a little bit..” – Clemson coach Brad Brownell on falling behind 15 at halftime.
“I already have a girlfriend, so ...” – Maye, when asked how he thinks his face looks with stitches.
No. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 87, No. 20 CLEMSON 79
Clemson
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Grantham
31
1-9
2-2
3
5
3
5
Thomas
28
7-9
2-7
6
2
5
16
DeVoe
32
4-7
0-0
4
0
3
11
Mitchell
37
6-10
3-3
2
4
3
18
Reed
39
7-14
4-4
5
1
3
21
Skara
16
0-3
0-0
1
1
2
0
Donnal
11
1-2
0-1
1
1
0
3
Simms
4
1-1
1-2
2
0
0
3
Trapp
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
William
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Spencer
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Oliver
--
0-1
2-2
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
27-56
14-21
24
14
19
79
Percentages: FG .482, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (DeVoe 3-6, Mitchell 3-7, Reed 3-8, Donnal 1-2, Grantham 1-5, Oliver 0-1, Skara 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Donnal, Grantham, Skara, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Reed 7, Mitchell 3, DeVoe 2, Donnal, Grantham, Thomas). Steals: 8 (Reed 5, Grantham, Mitchell, Oliver). Technical Fouls: None.
North Carolina
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Maye
33
4-8
2-4
4
5
4
11
Pinson
32
2-7
8-8
7
6
4
12
Berry
37
4-12
5-5
0
4
0
17
Johnson
29
7-10
1-2
4
3
3
21
Williams
37
5-9
3-4
3
2
1
15
Brooks
10
1-1
0-0
3
0
3
2
Robinson
9
2-2
0-0
2
2
2
6
Manley
5
1-2
1-1
1
0
2
3
Felton
3
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Platek
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Huffman
1
0-0
0-0
2
0
1
0
Rush
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Ma
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Rohlman
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Miller
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
26-51
20-24
26
23
21
87
Percentages: FG .510, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Johnson 6-9, Berry 4-9, Robinson 2-2, Williams 2-5, Maye 1-2, Pinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 14 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Pinson 3, Maye 2, Brooks). Turnovers: 14 (Williams 3, Berry 2, Johnson 2, Maye 2, Pinson 2, Brooks, Felton, Huffman). Steals: 7 (Maye 2, Berry, Felton, Pinson, Robinson, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Clemson
23
56
—
79
North Carolina
38
49
—
87
A—20,155 (21,750).
