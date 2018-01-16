Luke Maye picks up a souvenir in UNC’s win over Clemson

Kenny Williams had a little nick on his right elbow. It happened when he accidentally caught Luke Maye in the nose in the first half of Tuesday’s 87-79 win over Clemson.
“Luke definitely got the worst of it,” Williams said.
Maye needed five stitches after the two teammates collided under the Clemson basket with 1:59 in the first half. Maye immediately grabbed his face and fell to the floor. He had blood pouring out in the lane, in a similar scene to when Duke’s Gerald Henderson broke the nose of UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2007.
“I was going for a rebound and bled a little bit but I feel great,” Maye said after the game. “Just a little stitches, five stitches.”
Maye missed the last 2 minutes of the first half and then checked in at 16:26 in the second half. Nine of his 11 points came in the second half.
He made a 3-pointer and a hook shot down the stretch after Clemson had made it a tight game after trailing by 15 at the half.
“Needless to say, I’m proud of Luke for coming back out there and trying to play,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “I told him he didn’t look very good but if he played well, I’d still love him.”
Maye finished 4 of 8 from the floor with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.
